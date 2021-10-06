Chicago Sky look to clinch a WNBA Finals spot Wednesday night at home

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 3: Courtney Vandersloot #22 of the Chicago Sky high fives before the game against the Connecticut Sun during Game Three of the 2021 WNBA Semifinals on October 3, 2021 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Kena Krutsinger/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – This is the second time the franchise has had the opportunity to do this and the first opportunity to pull off the feat at home.

That’s clinching a spot in the WNBA Finals, which is ahead of them on Wednesday night at Wintrust Arena as they host the Sun for Game 4 of their semifinals series at 7 PM.

Only one other time have the Sky played a game to reach the final round of the league playoffs and that was on the road seven years ago. In what was then a best-of-three Eastern Conference Finals on September 3, 2014, the Sky beat the Indiana Fever at then Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Game 3 75-62 to advance to what is their only WNBA Finals in team history.

Allie Quigley led the Sky with 24 points that night and she’ll be back on the floor on Wednesday to try and pull off that feat again. Only this time she’ll have the home crowd behind her and the team as they look to eliminate the top-seeded Sun to advance to the final round.

“It would mean so much. I think right now a lot of the city has our back. We have a lot of the other sports teams come to the games and supporting us,” said Quigley of the opportunity to clinch a spot in the finals at home. “I just know it would mean a lot to not just Chicago as a whole but just the franchise, our owner, who’s been at this for a long time, and just everyone here.

“I feel like we all feel like we deserve it and that we’ve been working really hard for this. It would mean a lot in so many different ways.”

First, they have to get by Connecticut, which has been difficult even in their two wins in the semifinals series. Game 1 was a back-and-forth affair that stretched into double overtime before the Sky finally emerged with the victory. After a bad finish in Game 2 that saw the Sun tie the series, James Wade’s team flipped the script by outscoring Connecticut by six in the fourth quarter to pull out an 86-83 victory.

It’s created the chance the Sky has in front of them on Wednesday night as they look to advance to the WNBA Finals for the second time in team history.

“Play harder than them. If we match how hard they play, I think our skill is gonna take over,” said Quigley of the mindset before Game 4. “We’ve just have to want it more, we have to play harder, so we can get to loose balls, play harder to get rebounds, play harder to rotate, and then just trust ourselves on offense.”