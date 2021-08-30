Chicago Sky have a record-breaking finish to sweep of the Storm

EVERETT, WA – For a team that’s looking to show that they’ll be a contender once the postseason comes along, this weekend was a big one for the Chicago Sky.

Back-to-back games against the reigning champion Storm on the road would provide a chance for James Wade’s team to show what they can do with a near healthy roster. Over the course of two days, they did just that, and on Sunday they did it in record fashion.

With Candace Parker leading the way, the Sky crushed Seattle 107-75 at Angel of the Woods Arena in Everett, Washington. The 32-point margin of victory is the most in franchise history and gives the Sky the season sweep of the reigning champs.

Parker, who was sidelined with a sprained ankle a week ago but has returned for the Sky’s first three games of their road trip, had a season-high 25 points with nine rebounds and three assists. She was one of six players to score in double figures on the afternoon, with Diamond DeShields getting 16 points, Dana Evans 14, Kahleah Copper 13, and Azura Stevens 12.

Courtney Vandersloot had 13 points as well and completed another double-double in 2021 with ten assists.

This came after the Sky knocked off the Strom on Friday night on the road, with Copper delivering a memorable performance. She tied a career-high with 26 points and helped the visitors outscore Seattle 22-14 in the fourth quarter to pick up the victory.

Add in their win over Atlanta last week, and the Sky have now won three straight games as they look ahead to the final two games of their road trip. The team ahead of them in the WNBA standings, the fifth-place Phoenix Mercury, are next up on Tuesday night at 9 PM with second-place Las Vegas awaiting on Thursday night.