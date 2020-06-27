Chicago Sky guard Sydney Colson reveals that she has test positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 21: Sydney Colson #51 of the Las Vegas Aces is introduced before a game against the Minnesota Lynx at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Lynx 79-74. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – About a month away from the start of the 2020 WNBA season in Florida, a second Chicago Sky player has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday morning, guard Sydney Colson, who joined the team as a free agent this past winter, revealed on Twitter that she was diagnosed with the virus.

I do the least and tested positive so I’m tryna see how folks who do the mooost are out here partying and feelin grand pic.twitter.com/EKxpbmEz0x — Sydney Colson (@SydJColson) June 27, 2020

“I do the least and tested positive so I’m tryna see how folks who do the mooost are out here partying and feelin grand,” said Colson on her post on Twitter.

She is the second member of the team to test positive for COVID-19 as forward Stefanie Dolson was also diagnosed this past spring.

Many athletes have been revealing their diagnosis of COVID-19 to encourage people to stop the spread of the virus. Sky forward Stefanie Dolson was the latest to do so. More on her story, which she revealed during the WNBA Draft, at @WGNNews. https://t.co/lEzrzAREh9 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 18, 2020

During the WNBA Draft in April, Dolson had a taped message where she revealed that her entire family along with herself tested positive for the virus. Her mother was admitted to the hospital, but everyone in the family survived the bout with COVID-19.

Starting her professional basketball career in 2011 after a successful run at Texas A & M that ended with a national championship, Colson has played for four different WNBA teams. That included the Las Vegas Aces, whom she played for in 2019, averaging 3.3 points and 1.8 assists in 33 games.

She also played three years overseas in Poland, which followed her time with the New York Liberty in the preseason of 2011.