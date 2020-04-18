Chicago Sky forward Stefanie Dolson reveals that she & family tested positive for COVID-19

UNCASVILLE, CT – JULY 30: Stefanie Dolson #31 of the Chicago Sky passes the ball against the Connecticut Sun on July 30, 2019 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Throughout the past month, a number of athletes around the country have been upfront in telling the public if they’ve had COVID-19. Many have done so to raise awareness for about the virus and stress the importance of taking the steps to stop its spread.

On Friday night, a member of the Chicago Sky revealed that she along with those around her have had to deal with the coronavirus.

During the WNBA Draft, forward Stefanie Dolson had a taped message for fans in which she revealed her positive test for COVID-19 along with her entire family.

The good news is that Dolson said that everyone is feeling well, including her mother, who needed to be in the hospital for four days to battle COVID-19. Dolson used the video to praise the medical staff that worked with herself and her family for helping them to recover from the virus.

Acquired in the 2017 trade that sent 2015 WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne to the Mystics, Dolson has played three seasons with the Sky.