Chicago Sky enjoy a performance & atmosphere to remember in clinching a WNBA Finals spot

CHICAGO – This was a moment that had never even had the chance to take place in the history of the franchise. The only other time the Chicago Sky were in a situation like this, they ere on the road.

That was on September 3, 2014, when they played Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis. They won Game 2 at Allstate Arena to keep the best-of-three series alive, then took care of business at then Bankers Life Fieldhouse to advance to their only WNBA Finals in team history.

A second chance to do that, clinching a spot in the championship series with a win, came on Wednesday night at Wintrust Arena, the first time they’d have the shot to do so at home.

Courtney Vandersloot has enjoyed a strong start to Game 4 as she’s scored 13 points in helping the @chicagosky to a 32-26 lead over the Sun after the first quarter. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/5cdsF40Tgy — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) October 7, 2021

What would happen over the course of 40 minutes against the Sun in Game 4 will make October 6, 2021 a special moment in the history of the Sky franchise, no matter what may transpire over the next two weeks.

.@Candace_Parker’s hoop puts the @chicagosky up by 15 on the Sun with 3:03 to go in Game 4 as the @WintrustArena crowd rises to their feet to cheer. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/NkCiR7AIdb — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) October 7, 2021

In front of 8,311 fans at Wintrust Arena, which included Scottie Pippen, Chance the Rapper, Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, forward Patrick Williams, Jesse Jackson, and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the Sky beat the Sun 79-69 to clinch a spot in the WNBA Finals.

Off To The @WNBA Finals! The @chicagosky beat the Sun 79-69 at @WintrustArena to win their semifinals series 3-1. It’s the team’s second trip to the finals in franchise history. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/9GYaZ2CP0H — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) October 7, 2021

The crowd was into the game from the start as the Sky took the early lead and built it to as many as 18 points, then held off a few Connecticut runs to seal the victory.

.@kahleahcopper celebrates after the Sky won Game 4 against the Sun to clinch a spot in the @WNBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/SDbEEOs7k2 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) October 7, 2021

At the buzzer, fans rose to their feet and cheered, some danced, while players embraced teammates along with others they knew in the crowd.

.@Candace_Parker celebrates after the Sky’s Game 4 win over the Sun to clinch a spot in the WNBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/9T7cT8aRLY — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) October 7, 2021

WGN News Now’s Larry Hawley was at the game and he gave his thoughts on what he saw and what the players had to say in the video above.