Chicago Sky donating $10 per point to social justice

BRADENTON, Fla. – The Chicago Sky are making their actions on the court count off the court.

Every point they score this season, win or lose, will raise money for social justice. The #SkyTakesAction initiative will donate $10 per point, $100 per win and $50 per loss to By the Hand Club for Kids, BYP100, The Movement for Black Lives (MABL), Firehouse Community Arts Center of Chicago and Future Ties.

The team already contributed $980 to the community fund following their 88-86 victory over the Las Vegas Aces last weekend.

Players are partnering with former Bears linebacker Sam Acho’s Athletes for Justices to challenge fans, local businesses and organizations to follow suit and match their personal donations.

“We want to use this season as an opportunity to change our community,” Gabby Williams said. “Even though we aren’t there physically, Chicago is still home. We as a league made a pledge that this season would be dedicated to social justice and fighting inequalities. We wanted to use our platforms in the most efficient way possible, which means getting as many people involved as possible in our initiative.”

Special personal items and fan experience are up for grabs for those who join and support the cause. Each week, the top donor will receive a call from the team and be featured on the Sky’s social media and digital platforms.

To follow the campaign’s progress head to the #SkyTakesAction fundraising page. More information is available at sky.wnba.com, Athletes for Justice, or mightycause.com. Just search “Sky Takes Action.