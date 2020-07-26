Chicago Sky begin a unique 2020 season on Sunday afternoon

BRADENTON, Fla. – It’s a moment the group has been thinking about since their heartbreaking elimination in the second round of the WNBA Playoffs last fall.

Oddly enough, the team that beat them on a last second half court shot will be their first opponent of a 2020 season that will be like no other.

Instead of playing in Las Vegas or Chicago, the Sky are facing the Aces in Bradenton, Florida at IMG Academy, sequestered in the “bubble” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be no fans, just players, and support staff in attendance from now until whenever the season ends.

Head coach James Wade has had a few weeks to get his team ready for what was a promising season before the pandemic. Now he’ll see if the team can take their next step towards a championship in this isolated campaign.

“I’m anxious to see it, I’ll put it like that,” said head coach James Wade of the opener. “I think we’re prepared, I’m just anxious to see it, anxious to see what we’re going to do.”

Certainly, he knows that he’s got talent returning to his roster – including 2019 All-Stars Diamond DeShields, Allie Quigley, and Courtney Vandersloot. That group snapped the team’s three-year playoff drought and even got a first round victory over Phoenix before dropping the heartbreaker to the Aces.

Along with competing for victories, the team will also be doing their part for social justice initiaitves during the season. The Sky have been vocal in their support for the “Black Lives Matter” movement, wearing T-Shirts as they came off the bus Sunday afternoon.

All of this will be part of this unique season where team unity will play a key part, with the group isolated from friends and family in the bubble. Sunday is the first of 22 unique contests that will be played in this most unusual of 2020 season.

“This will be more focused on us being gritty and being there for each other, being loud for each other,” said forward Cheyenne Parker. “Since there are no fans, we’ve got to make sure we’re extra loud for each other, and that’s gonna be pretty easy for the Sky.”

They’ll start doing so on Sunday, trying to make their goals of success and social justice come to fruition in Bradenton.