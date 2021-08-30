Chicago Red Stars win in two Olympian’s return to SeatGeek Stadium

CHICAGO – It’s becoming a bit of a tradition to do this at SeatGeek Stadium as a few of the club’s players take part in international tournaments during the NWSL season.

Saturday was another chapter in that, even if all of the players who took the field for the United States women’s national team weren’t able to play for the Chicago Red Stars that night.

'Twas a good night at SeatGeek Stadium to welcome home some Olympians 🇺🇸🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/E079o02Tg4 — Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) August 30, 2021

Defenders Tierna Davidson and Casey Krueger were back for their first home game with the Red Stars since the national team won the bronze medal at the Tokyo games. It was their second match overall, with the pair returning for The Women’s Cup opener against Racing Louisville FC on August 18th.

Injuries would keep goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher along with forward/defender Julie Ertz out of the lineup for that night and the near future. But with Davidson and Krueger back at home, the Red Stars were able to pick up their first win in the NWSL since the beginning of the month.

So…we hear ya like goals? 😏



So do @katieajohnson33 and Sarah GOALdmoe™️*



*(did we do this right, @ScoutRipley) pic.twitter.com/3cQBbk3ebj — Chicago Red Stars (@chicagoredstars) August 30, 2021

With the defenders keeping Kansas City off the board, the Red Stars got two goals from Sarah Woldmoe and another in the second half from Katie Johnson in a 3-0 victory at SeatGeek Stadium.

Davidson was credited with three clearances and an interception on defense while Krueger had two tackles an interception to contribute to the shutout. Goalkeeper Cassie Miller earned the clean sheet with five saves on the evening.

The victory continues the Red Stars push for the NWSL playoffs with two of their Olympians back over the final seven games of the season. In a tightly-bunched standings behind first place Portland, Chicago is currently tied for fourth with Orlando with 25 points. That’s a point behind OL Reign for third and four behind North Carolina for second place.