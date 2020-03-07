Chicago Fire FC makes their WGN-TV vs New England on Saturday

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MARCH 01: Djordje Mihailovic #14 of Chicago Fire (C) passes the ball to Fabian Herbers #21 (R) during the first half of the match against the Seattle Sounders at CenturyLink Field on March 01, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Sounders topped the Chicago Fire, 2-1. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – In a year where so much is new, another chapter is ready to begin for Chicago Fire FC soccer on Saturday.

Appointment viewing.#NEvCHI kicks off Saturday at 12:30 pm CT on @WGNTV and ESPN+ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zEPd9UQGd1 — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) March 6, 2020

For the first time, WGN-TV will televise the team’s Major League Soccer game as the Fire take on the New England Revolution at 12:30 PM at Gillette Stadium.

It marks the first of 24 games that are set to be broadcast on Channel 9 and one of two in the opening month of the season for the club. New play-by-play announcer Tyler Terens, who will alternate with Premier League broadcaster Arlo White during the 2020 season, handles the call with color commentator Tony Meola.

Here are the other games that will be broadcast on WGN-TV this season.

It’s a new partnership that continues WGN’s tradition of hosting professional sports that dates back to the 1940s. For Chicago Fire FC, it’s another change for the team in a season full of them, as they’ve undergone a major rebranding, new home venue, and a mostly new product on the field.

Last week that was on display on a major MLS stage as the Fire opened the 2020 season against defending league champion Seattle at Centurylink Field. Raphael Wicky’s team wasn’t intimidated by the atmosphere and took a lead early in the second half, but they couldn’t hold it against a strong Sounders’ attack.

Jordan Morris’ goal in the third minute of stoppage time gave Seattle a 2-1 victory. This is the second of three consecutive games for the Fire before they make their return to Soldier Field on Saturday, March 21st against Atlanta United FC.

New England is coming into this game also looking for their first win after dropping a 2-1 decision to Montreal on the road last week.

Perhaps the first victory for Chicago Fire FC in this new era of the franchise will come on their new home Saturday afternoon.