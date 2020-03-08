Chicago Fire FC earns a draw with New England in their first game on WGN-TV

FOXBOROUGH, MA – MARCH 07: Chicago Fire forward Fabian Herbers (21) turns away from New England Revolution midfielder Wilfried Zahibo (23) during a match between the New England Revolution and Chicago Fire FC on March 7, 2020, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – It was the second game of the year but a major first for us at WGN-TV.

On Saturday, for the first time since entering into a multi-year partnership with the club, Channel 9 broadcast at Chicago Fire FC match over the air as the team traveled to Foxborough to face the New England Revolution.

It’s the first of 24 games that will air on WGN over the course of the season, and it featured tight contests between a pair of teams searching for their first win of the year. In the end, the teams would call it even.

Like their first game against the Seattle Sounders, the Fire entered the final minutes tied at one, but this time they were able to hold on to earn the draw and their first point of the season.

Trailing 1-0 at the half thanks to a 28th minute goal by the Revolution’s Adam Buska, the Fire got some offensive momentum going when designated player Gaston Gimenez made his first appearance in the 63rd minute.

The offensive attack picked up, and the Fire found the net in the 70th minute when Gimenez found Djordje Mihailović in the corner, then he sent it into the box for Jonathan Borstein, who headed in the equalizer. It was the forward’s first goal in MLS play since the 2008 season.

“Djordje had a great service. Before that, Gastón [Giménez] puts in a great ball to Djordje,” said Bornstein. “So I think this group has really come together and I’m really excited and hoping that we can get more points here in the next one on the road in Orlando and then definitely in that home opener on the 21st in Chicago.”

Yet the Fire had to withstand a few strong chances from the Revolution before earning that point. In the 78th minute, Fabian Herbers was able to knock a shot headed toward the goal at goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm who corraled the ball to prevent a score.

On the final rush of the game, New England’s Justin Rennicks was sent a near-perfect cross in front of the net but he sent the shot high to keep the game tied.

“We have to keep working. There were lots of positives, again, and we had a lot of chances. Of course in the end, the game can go to both sides, but we’re happy,” said Chicago Fire FC head coach Raphael Wicky. “It’s not easy to get a point here, on the road, against a home team, and we’re very happy with that point.”

It’s the first of what they hope will be many on Channel 9.