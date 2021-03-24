Chicago Fire FC Announces 2021 MLS Regular Season Schedule

CHICAGO (March 24, 2021) – Chicago Fire FC and Major League Soccer today announced the Club’s 34-game schedule for the 2021 MLS regular season. As previously announced, the Fire will open the season against the New England Revolution in its 2021 home opener at Soldier Field on Saturday, April 17. Set to begin at 7:30 p.m. CT, the match against the Revolution will be broadcast live on WGN-TV and Univision Radio Chicago. 

Following Chicago’s home opener, the Club will play two consecutive matches on the road, facing Atlanta United FC (April 24) and the New York Red Bulls (May 1). 

In addition to the April 17 match against New England, the Fire’s 2021 home schedule includes several marquee matchups. On Saturday, May 22, Chicago will host 2020 expansion side Inter Miami CF, marking the first-ever meeting between the two teams. The match against Inter Miami CF will be nationally televised live on UniMás beginning at 5:00 p.m. CT.

UniMás will also air Chicago’s road clash with 2020 Supporters’ Shield winner Philadelphia Union on Saturday, June 26, with kickoff slated for 5:00 p.m. CT.

Thirty two of the Club’s regular season games, including the Saturday, Aug. 14 matchup versus reigning MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew SC, will be broadcast locally on WGN-TV and Univision Radio Chicago.  

Chicago will play 17 home games and 17 away games during the 2021 campaign. The Fire will take on Eastern Conference opponents Columbus Crew SC, D.C. United, New York Red Bulls, New England Revolution, New York City FC and Philadelphia Union three times each and Atlanta United FC, CF Montréal, FC Cincinnati, Inter Miami CF, Nashville SC and Toronto FC each twice. The Fire will only face two Western Conference teams in league play in 2021: Real Salt Lake and Sporting Kansas City. 

The Club’s longest home stand of the 2021 season will occur from June 23 to July 7. During that stretch, Chicago will host FC Cincinnati (June 23), Philadelphia Union (June 26), Atlanta United (July 3) and Orlando City SC (July 7). 

2021 Home Opponents: Atlanta United FC, CF Montréal, Columbus Crew SC, D.C. United, FC Cincinnati, Inter Miami CF, Nashville SC, New England Revolution, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Orlando City SC, Philadelphia Union, Real Salt Lake, Toronto FC

2021 Away Opponents: Atlanta United FC, CF Montréal, Columbus Crew SC, D.C. United, FC Cincinnati, Inter Miami CF, Nashville SC, New England Revolution, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Orlando City SC, Philadelphia Union, Sporting Kansas City, Toronto FC

Chicago Fire FC 2021 Regular Season Schedule: 

DateOpponentTime (CT)Broadcast (TV)
Saturday, April 17NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION7:30 p.m. WGN-TV
Saturday, April 24at Atlanta United FC7:00 p.m.WGN-TV
Saturday, May 1at New York Red Bulls12:00 p.m.WGN-TV
Saturday, May 8PHILADELPHIA UNION12:00 p.m.WGN-TV
Thursday, May 13at D.C. United7:00 p.m.WGN-TV
Saturday, May 22INTER MIAMI CF5:00 p.m.UniMás
Saturday, May 29CF MONTREAL 12:00 p.m.WGN-TV
Saturday, June 19at Columbus Crew SC6:30 p.m.WGN-TV
Wednesday, June 23FC CINCINNATI7:00 p.m. WGN-TV
Saturday, June 26PHILADELPHIA UNION7:00 p.m.WGN-TV
Saturday, July 3ATLANTA UNITED FC7:00 p.m. WGN-TV
Wednesday, July 7ORLANDO CITY SC7:00 p.m.  WGN-TV
Saturday, July 17at Nashville SC7:30 p.m.  WGN-TV
Wednesday, July 21D.C. UNITED7:00 p.m.  WGN-TV
Saturday, July 24TORONTO FC 7:00 p.m. WGN-TV
Sunday, Aug. 1at Philadelphia Union5:00 p.m.UniMás
Wednesday, Aug. 4NEW YORK CITY FC7:00 p.m.  WGN-TV
Sunday, Aug. 8NEW YORK RED BULLS5:00 p.m.  WGN-TV
Saturday, Aug. 14COLUMBUS CREW SC7:00 p.m.  WGN-TV
Wednesday, Aug. 18at Inter Miami CFTBDWGN-TV
Saturday, Aug. 21at Orlando City SC6:30 p.m.WGN-TV
Saturday, Aug. 28at New York Red Bulls5:00 p.m.WGN-TV
Saturday, Sept. 11at Sporting Kansas City7:30 p.m.WGN-TV
Wednesday, Sept. 15at D.C. United7:00 p.m.WGN-TV
Sunday, Sept. 19at CF Montréal12:00 p.m.WGN-TV
Sunday, Sept. 26NASHVILLE SC12:00 p.m.WGN-TV
Wednesday, Sept. 29NEW YORK CITY FC7:00 p.m. WGN-TV
Sunday, Oct. 3at Toronto FC3:00 p.m.WGN-TV
Saturday, Oct. 16at New England Revolution6:00 p.m.WGN-TV
Wednesday, Oct. 20at FC Cincinnati6:30 p.m.WGN-TV
Saturday, Oct. 23REAL SALT LAKE7:00 p.m. WGN-TV
Wednesday, Oct. 27at New York City FC  TBDWGN-TV
Sunday, Oct. 31NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION12:00 p.m. WGN-TV
Sunday, Nov. 7at Columbus Crew SC2:30 p.m.WGN-TV

