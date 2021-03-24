Chicago Fire FC Announces 2021 MLS Regular Season Schedule

CHICAGO (March 24, 2021) – Chicago Fire FC and Major League Soccer today announced the Club’s 34-game schedule for the 2021 MLS regular season. As previously announced, the Fire will open the season against the New England Revolution in its 2021 home opener at Soldier Field on Saturday, April 17. Set to begin at 7:30 p.m. CT, the match against the Revolution will be broadcast live on WGN-TV and Univision Radio Chicago.

Following Chicago’s home opener, the Club will play two consecutive matches on the road, facing Atlanta United FC (April 24) and the New York Red Bulls (May 1).

In addition to the April 17 match against New England, the Fire’s 2021 home schedule includes several marquee matchups. On Saturday, May 22, Chicago will host 2020 expansion side Inter Miami CF, marking the first-ever meeting between the two teams. The match against Inter Miami CF will be nationally televised live on UniMás beginning at 5:00 p.m. CT.

UniMás will also air Chicago’s road clash with 2020 Supporters’ Shield winner Philadelphia Union on Saturday, June 26, with kickoff slated for 5:00 p.m. CT.

Thirty two of the Club’s regular season games, including the Saturday, Aug. 14 matchup versus reigning MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew SC, will be broadcast locally on WGN-TV and Univision Radio Chicago.

Chicago will play 17 home games and 17 away games during the 2021 campaign. The Fire will take on Eastern Conference opponents Columbus Crew SC, D.C. United, New York Red Bulls, New England Revolution, New York City FC and Philadelphia Union three times each and Atlanta United FC, CF Montréal, FC Cincinnati, Inter Miami CF, Nashville SC and Toronto FC each twice. The Fire will only face two Western Conference teams in league play in 2021: Real Salt Lake and Sporting Kansas City.

The Club’s longest home stand of the 2021 season will occur from June 23 to July 7. During that stretch, Chicago will host FC Cincinnati (June 23), Philadelphia Union (June 26), Atlanta United (July 3) and Orlando City SC (July 7).

2021 Home Opponents: Atlanta United FC, CF Montréal, Columbus Crew SC, D.C. United, FC Cincinnati, Inter Miami CF, Nashville SC, New England Revolution, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Orlando City SC, Philadelphia Union, Real Salt Lake, Toronto FC

2021 Away Opponents: Atlanta United FC, CF Montréal, Columbus Crew SC, D.C. United, FC Cincinnati, Inter Miami CF, Nashville SC, New England Revolution, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Orlando City SC, Philadelphia Union, Sporting Kansas City, Toronto FC

Chicago Fire FC 2021 Regular Season Schedule:

Date Opponent Time (CT) Broadcast (TV) Saturday, April 17 NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION 7:30 p.m. WGN-TV Saturday, April 24 at Atlanta United FC 7:00 p.m. WGN-TV Saturday, May 1 at New York Red Bulls 12:00 p.m. WGN-TV Saturday, May 8 PHILADELPHIA UNION 12:00 p.m. WGN-TV Thursday, May 13 at D.C. United 7:00 p.m. WGN-TV Saturday, May 22 INTER MIAMI CF 5:00 p.m. UniMás Saturday, May 29 CF MONTREAL 12:00 p.m. WGN-TV Saturday, June 19 at Columbus Crew SC 6:30 p.m. WGN-TV Wednesday, June 23 FC CINCINNATI 7:00 p.m. WGN-TV Saturday, June 26 PHILADELPHIA UNION 7:00 p.m. WGN-TV Saturday, July 3 ATLANTA UNITED FC 7:00 p.m. WGN-TV Wednesday, July 7 ORLANDO CITY SC 7:00 p.m. WGN-TV Saturday, July 17 at Nashville SC 7:30 p.m. WGN-TV Wednesday, July 21 D.C. UNITED 7:00 p.m. WGN-TV Saturday, July 24 TORONTO FC 7:00 p.m. WGN-TV Sunday, Aug. 1 at Philadelphia Union 5:00 p.m. UniMás Wednesday, Aug. 4 NEW YORK CITY FC 7:00 p.m. WGN-TV Sunday, Aug. 8 NEW YORK RED BULLS 5:00 p.m. WGN-TV Saturday, Aug. 14 COLUMBUS CREW SC 7:00 p.m. WGN-TV Wednesday, Aug. 18 at Inter Miami CF TBD WGN-TV Saturday, Aug. 21 at Orlando City SC 6:30 p.m. WGN-TV Saturday, Aug. 28 at New York Red Bulls 5:00 p.m. WGN-TV Saturday, Sept. 11 at Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m. WGN-TV Wednesday, Sept. 15 at D.C. United 7:00 p.m. WGN-TV Sunday, Sept. 19 at CF Montréal 12:00 p.m. WGN-TV Sunday, Sept. 26 NASHVILLE SC 12:00 p.m. WGN-TV Wednesday, Sept. 29 NEW YORK CITY FC 7:00 p.m. WGN-TV Sunday, Oct. 3 at Toronto FC 3:00 p.m. WGN-TV Saturday, Oct. 16 at New England Revolution 6:00 p.m. WGN-TV Wednesday, Oct. 20 at FC Cincinnati 6:30 p.m. WGN-TV Saturday, Oct. 23 REAL SALT LAKE 7:00 p.m. WGN-TV Wednesday, Oct. 27 at New York City FC TBD WGN-TV Sunday, Oct. 31 NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION 12:00 p.m. WGN-TV Sunday, Nov. 7 at Columbus Crew SC 2:30 p.m. WGN-TV