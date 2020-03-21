Chicago Fire FC and Red Stars training moratoriums are extended as the COVID-19 pandemic continues

CHICAGO – Like most of the major sports leagues around the country, America and Canada’s biggest professional soccer leagues are taking measures to protect their players from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both Major League Soccer and the National Women’s Soccer League have announced that they’ve pushed back training moratoriums as the virus continues to spread.

Major League Soccer Extends Training Moratoriumhttps://t.co/KjET0vZ9ix pic.twitter.com/5G28eWgeOT — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) March 20, 2020

This includes Chicago Fire FC, who has their moratorium pushed back to at least March 27th. The club was scheduled to have their much-anticipated return to Soldier Field on Saturday to face Atlanta United FC. That game has postponed along with most of their matches for the next two months.

NEWS | @MLS extends season suspension to May. Full details 👇 — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) March 19, 2020

After first announcing a 30-day suspension of play last week, the MLS announced Thursday that they wouldn’t be playing games until at least May 10th. That’s in accordance with the CDC’s recommendation that no public events with over 50 people should take place during the pandemic.

Players for the Chicago Red Stars are also in the same situation, as the NWSL has extended their training moratorium through Sunday, April 5th at the earliest. While it was likely anyway, the league officially postponed the start of their season on April 18th.

Originally, the Red Stars were slated to open the season on that date on the road against the North Carolina Courage. Their home opener was scheduled for April 25th against the Portland Thorns.