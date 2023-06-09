Hello Chicago Dog fans! WGN will be streaming select Chicago Dog games this summer.

You can watch the Chicago Dogs take on the Western Division leading Kansas City Monarchs Sunday June 18. The game will be streamed live from Impact Field in Rosemont, Illinois starting at 3 p.m. Central Time.

Kansas City comes in having won six of seven games as of Thursday June 8.

The Dogs feature league leader Josh Altmann, who played at Olivet Nazarene University (IL) and currently hitting .393 avg with 9 home runs and 29 RBIs in 23 games.