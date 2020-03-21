Chicago Bears make a $250,000 donation to the Chicago COVID-19 Response Fund

CHICAGO – SEPTEMBER 23: A general view of a field level angel of Soldier Field at night during a agme between the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears on September 23, 2007 in Chicago, Illinois. Cowboys won 34-10.(Photo by Rob Tringali/Sportschrome/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many sports teams and organizations are doing their part to help out those in need.

Many teams that are currently in season have been giving money to their arena and stadium employees so they can get income while seasons are paused.

Still a few months away from the start of theirs, the Bears are directing their money towards those in need in the Chicago area as a whole.

To help those in need, we are donating $250,000 to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund – a collaboration with the city of Chicago, @ChiTrust & @unitedwaychi – and encouraging everyone to do what they can to help our communities.#ChicagoCovidFund | #flattenthecurve — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 20, 2020

On Friday, the Bears announced that they’ve donated $250,000 to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund. It’s been created with The Chicago Community Trust along with the United Way of Metro Chicago to distribute help to non-profit organizations in the area.

“Our thoughts are with everyone who has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips in a statement released Friday by the team. “This is a challenging time for all of us, but significantly more so for those who have temporarily lost their jobs or are unable to access food and essential items. With that in mind, we are beginning our support of those in need with a $250,000 donation to the Chicago Community COVID-19 Response Fund.

“We encourage anyone who is able to provide assistance to their neighbors in need–whether it’s helping an elderly or sick community member pick up medicine or groceries, or making a financial donation–to please do so. We are extremely grateful to the healthcare providers, first responders, grocers and everyone who is putting their health at risk to continue to serve our communities. Thank you so much. You are the true heroes. Together, we will show our collective strength and resilience, and get through this unprecedented crisis.”

On Friday, the Bears had a few players take to Twitter to help encourage people to practice social distancing and to thank those helping out those sick with COVID-19.

.@MontgomerDavid here with an important message to help #flattenthecurve. We miss you, #32! pic.twitter.com/fY3tHvz8em — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 20, 2020

Shout out from @RoquanSmith1 to all the real MVPs in our communities who are stepping up when we all had to step back.



Stay 💪 & 🐻⬇️! #flattenthecurve pic.twitter.com/YYsEpXBT9p — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 20, 2020