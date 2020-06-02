Chicago athletes speak out on social media on the death of George Floyd, protests, and racism

CHICAGO – Many athletes across the country are taking to their social media accounts to express their feelings on a number of issues surrounding the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police officers.
Many hear in Chicago are using their voice to speak out on racism, police brutality, and a call to action following Floyd’s death. The calls have come from athletes from many sports and many races over the weekend and Monday.
That includes a number of Chicago Bulls’ players, including center Wendell Carter Jr., forward Thaddeus Young, along with guards Zach LaVine and Coby White.
Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews and forward Zach Smith had powerful statements of their own on social media.
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and pitcher Lucas Giolito have also expressed their support for those protesting for equality.
A few Chicago Bears players have been on social media showing support towards the cause, including linebacker Josh Woods. He’s been in his hometown of Baltimore marching with “Black Lives Matter” protestors.
Chicago Sky head coach and general manager James Wade had a lengthy statement posted on Twitter this weekend on Floyd’s death, the issue of racism, and the protests.
Red Stars forward Julie Ertz had a joint statement with her husband, Eagles tight end Zach, on Twitter on Friday.