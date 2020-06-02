Chicago athletes speak out on social media on the death of George Floyd, protests, and racism

Protesters clash with police in Chicago , on May 30, 2020 during a protest against the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while while being arrested and pinned to the ground by the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Many athletes across the country are taking to their social media accounts to express their feelings on a number of issues surrounding the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police officers.

Many hear in Chicago are using their voice to speak out on racism, police brutality, and a call to action following Floyd’s death. The calls have come from athletes from many sports and many races over the weekend and Monday.

That includes a number of Chicago Bulls’ players, including center Wendell Carter Jr., forward Thaddeus Young, along with guards Zach LaVine and Coby White.

This has been going on for hundreds of years now! And still with little to no change. Got to do better! But how can there be change if the ones with POWER are not willing to listen or do anything about their actions! #BlackLivesMatters — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) May 30, 2020

What is going on man ? Is it that hard to just do the right thing and love one another. You know how simple and fun this world would be if we just did those 2 things ? — Wendell Carter Jr (@wendellcarter34) May 30, 2020

I wonder one day when we wake up is this cycle goin end🙇🏽‍♂️ #FMF — whitecoby2 (@CobyWhite) May 30, 2020

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews and forward Zach Smith had powerful statements of their own on social media.

My thoughts I felt compelled to share. pic.twitter.com/OcvJ1B7UyT — Zack Smith (@Smit_Treat15) June 1, 2020

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and pitcher Lucas Giolito have also expressed their support for those protesting for equality.

A few Chicago Bears players have been on social media showing support towards the cause, including linebacker Josh Woods. He’s been in his hometown of Baltimore marching with “Black Lives Matter” protestors.

Seeing this happen time and time again is beyond infuriating. From silent protest to social justice campaigns… obviously nothing is changing. Enough with the slaps on the wrist, enough with the justification… THIS IS MURDER in the FIRST DEGREE pic.twitter.com/JL2cgQZ80L — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) May 27, 2020

I LOVE MY PEOPLE BUT GUESS WHAT I LOVE ALL PEOPLE WHO LOVE BACK !!! — David Montgomery (@MontgomerDavid) June 1, 2020

It kills me to see my brothers hurting. I can’t imagine what you go through. I’m not really into lip service but know I’m committed to doing all I can to help change this human issue. “I can’t walk in your shoes but I can walk with you.” Love & positivity ✌️ — Brent Urban (@urbanlegend96) June 1, 2020

Chicago Sky head coach and general manager James Wade had a lengthy statement posted on Twitter this weekend on Floyd’s death, the issue of racism, and the protests.

"Something's gotta change."



A message from GM and Head Coach James Wade. #UntilWeAllWin #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/YkssjCqypl — Chicago Sky (@wnbachicagosky) June 1, 2020

Red Stars forward Julie Ertz had a joint statement with her husband, Eagles tight end Zach, on Twitter on Friday.