Challenge Cup gives the Red Stars, NWSL a chance to take the field for the first time in 2020

The Chicago Red Stars celebrate after beating Portland 1-0 at SeatGeek Stadium in the NWSL semifinal to advance to team’s first league final in history. (Courtesy: ISI Photography)

CHICAGO – It’s not the scenario they’d hoped to have coming off their best finish in franchise history last fall, but the Chicago Red Stars are not alone.

Many teams in many leagues have watched their hopes for this year get twisted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with shortened seasons or completely revamped formats in the second half of the year.

At least the Red Stars are guaranteed to take the field at least once in 2020, even if it’s not the season many had hoped for.

This week the NWSL announced the league’s Challenge Cup, which will feature all nine teams in a tournament in Utah from June 27th through July 26th.

Things will kickoff on that first day as the teams start a preliminary round in which each team will play four games. These will be for championship tournament seeding, which will include all but one of the teams.

From there, it’s a knockout round, which will conclude with the championship on July 26th at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah. That will also be the site of the tournament’s semifinals as well.