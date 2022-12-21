NEW YORK – While you were sleeping, one of the biggest free agents of this offseason in baseball had a major change in plans for his future.

Per multiple reports, the first from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Carlos Correa has agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with the Mets after his deal with the Giants fell through due to an issue with his physical.

The club has yet to confirm the move.

After one season with the Twins, Correa was the biggest free agent on the market and eventually decided on the Giants, agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million deal. According to Heyman, however, there was an issue that arose during the physical that was conducted after a contract agreement was reached, and the deal was off.

The Mets were quick to swoop in, getting a deal done quickly with Correa, who is expected to play third base for the club since Francisco Lindor is currently at second base.

The 28-year-old opted out of the final two years of a three-year contract he signed with Minnesota last offseason. During the 2022 season with the Twins, he hit .291 with 24 doubles, 22 homers, and 64 RBI in 136 games. Correa also had a .983 fielding percentage at shortstop in his 132 games at that position.

Correa was the 2015 American League Rookie of the Year with the Astros, where he spent the first seven seasons of his career. He was an All-Star twice in Houston and aided that team’s run to three World Series appearances and a title in 2017.

With the Astros, Correa had a slash line of .277/.356/.481 with 162 doubles, 133 home runs, and 489 RBI while also winning the American League Gold Glove at shortstop in 2021.