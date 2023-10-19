BROOKLYN — One of the greatest players in the history of the WNBA and a native of the Chicago suburbs made some more history on Wednesday.

That happened for Candace Parker despite the fact that she was on the sidelines to watch her team pull off a rare feat.

In Game 4 of the WNBA Finals against the Liberty in New York, the Aces rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to win 70-69 to capture the league championship for a second straight year. By doing so, they became the WNBA’s first repeat winner since the 2001 and 2002 Los Angeles Sparks.

It completed a dominant season for Las Vegas as they went 34-6 in the regular season and 9-1 in the playoffs, including a two-game first round sweep of the Sky, to pull off a feat not seen in the league in 21 years.

Parker also made some personal WNBA history during his first season with the Aces as she won her third championship. She becomes the first to do so with three different teams, having won it with the Sparks in 2016 and then with the Sky in 2021.

Unfortunately for Parker, a Naperville native, she was on the sidelines for a large portion of the regular season and all of the postseason. This comes after she underwent surgery on her left foot to fix a fracture in late July and wasn’t able to return.

Before that, she averaged nine points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 18 games as a starter in her first year in Las Vegas after signing as a free agent following two years with the hometown Sky.

Parker is a free agent for 2024 having finished a one-year deal with Las Vegas this season.