WASHINGTON DC – As she continues into her 15th season in the Women’s National Basketball Association, Candace Parker still keeps finding a way to make history.

Sunday was just another example, as the six-time All-Star delivered a rare performance for the league while also establishing a new milestone.

The Naperville native became the oldest player in the history of the WNBA to record a triple-double, doing so in an 82-73 Sky win over the Mystics in Washington DC. Her 16-point, 13 rebound, ten assist performance came at 36-years old for Parker and is only the 12th triple-double in the history of the league.

It wasn’t until the final 30 seconds when Parker was able to get the achievement, doing so on an assist to Courtney Vandersloot with 21 seconds to go.

It’s the second of Parker’s career, with her first coming as a member of the Los Angeles Sparks on July 28, 2017, when she got 11 points, 11 assists, and 17 rebounds in a victory over the San Antonio Stars.

Parker becomes just the third player in WNBA history to record multiple triple-doubles in her career, joining teammate Courtney Vandersloot and Sheryl Swoopes.

“To be in the company with ‘Sloot,’ who does it on a regular basis and is gonna end probably leading the league in assists, and then Sheryl Swoopes, I grew up watching her play and just idolizing her,” said Parker. “To be in that company, I’m humbled by it.”

In her second year with the Sky, Parker is leading the Sky in scoring with 14 points a game while averaging eight rebounds and 4.8 assists.

The accomplishment came as 2021 WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper returned to the lineup after finishing her overseas obligations. In 27 minutes, the guard finished with 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting with four rebounds and an assist.

On Tuesday, the Sky return home to face the Fever as they will raise their 2021 championship banner at Wintrust Arena.