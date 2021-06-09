Candace Parker makes home debut, helps Chicago Sky end losing streak

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 15: Candace Parker #3 of the Chicago Sky reacts during the second half of the game against the Washington Mystics at Entertainment & Sports Arena on May 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) — Candace Parker made her hometown debut for Chicago and Courtney Vandersloot led the way offensively with 17 points and nine assists as the Sky beat the Indiana Fever 92-76 on Wednesday night to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Parker returned home to Chicago in the offseason after a 13-year stint with the Los Angeles Sparks, but she entered having played just one game due to an ankle injury.

She struggled from the field, shooting 1 of 9 in 18 minutes, but she grabbed five rebounds and had a key steal in the fourth quarter.

Chicago led 25-12 after the first quarter, but had it cut to 62-58 with 1:18 left in the third quarter. Allie Quigley answered with a 3-pointer and Vandersloot scored the final four points of the period to extend Chicago’s lead to 69-58.

Chicago made a season-high nine 3-pointers, and Indiana turned it over 16 times.

Azura Stevens and Stefanie Dolson each added 12 points for Chicago (3-7). Kahleah Copper had 11 and Quigley scored 10. Diamond DeShields needed to be helped off the floor midway through the fourth quarter.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 24 points, making six 3-pointers, for Indiana (1-10). Tiffany Mitchell added 20 points with six rebounds. Jantel Lavender had 14 points and seven rebounds, playing against her former team.