Candace Parker is now officially a member of the Chicago Sky

PALMETTO, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: Candace Parker #3 of the Los Angeles Sparks dribbles during the first half of a game against the Atlanta Dream at Feld Entertainment Center on August 21, 2020 in Palmetto, Florida.

CHICAGO – Even though the news has been out there for about a week, it still doesn’t make the official move any less significant.

February 1, 2021 will go down as one of the great moments in the history of the Chicago Sky franchise. That’s when they brought one of the best players in WNBA history home.

Naperville native, two-time WNBA MVP, five-time All-Star, and 2020 Defensive Player of the Year Candace Parker officially signed with the team on Monday as the league opened up free agency. She comes to the Sky after 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks, where she established herself as one of the best players in the league.

Parker was a six-time All-WNBA first team selection and helped the Sparks to the 2016 league championship.

“Chicago is where my family raised me; where I first learned the game of basketball; and where I first fell in love with this orange ball,” said Parker in a statement released by the team. “I am excited to continue the next chapter of my career where it all began. To my new teammates, my new organization, and my new fans: I’m home.”

She is a major part of a team that looks poised to compete for a WNBA title after playoff appearances the last two seasons. Parker adds strong defensive prowess to a team that has established veteran All-Stars like Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot along with promising young players like Diamond DeShields and Gabby Williams.

Head coach and general manager James Wade now will try to take this group to the next step, with Parker now in the fold to make that happen.

“It’s indescribable to put into words what this moment means to our organization and to the city of Chicago,” said Wade in a statement released by the team. “It’s an incredible story of a homecoming between a team striving to become a championship organization and one of the best players in basketball. Candace is someone who has meant so much to the game – and not just in L.A. or Chicago – her stature is truly unmatched.

“It says a lot about the strides we’ve made in the right direction and we believe Candace is the one who is going to take us to that next level.”