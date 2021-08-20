Candace Parker is doubtful for the Sky’s game with Minnesota due to an ankle sprain

CHICAGO – One of the reasons that the Chicago Sky had a difficult start to the 2021 season was because of the absence of one of their best players.

Candace Parker was sidelined with eight games early in the campaign with a left ankle sprain, and during that stretch the team went 1-7, forcing them to make a first half rally just to get to .500 at the Olympic break.

Now the team is potentially looking at not having the six-time All-Star for Saturday after the ankle injury from earlier in the season was re-aggravated on Tuesday in a loss to the Dallas Wings at Wintrust Arena.

Injury Report powered by @UChicagoMed for tomorrow's game vs. Minnesota:



Candace Parker (ANKLE) – DOUBTFUL. pic.twitter.com/tOhHKJjHQ8 — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) August 20, 2021

On Friday, Parker was officially listed as doubtful for the Sky’s game against the Lynx on Saturday night at home. Head coach James Wade said on Friday that Parker is still “Day-to-Day” and didn’t practice with the team but did work out after.

Parker is averaging 12.4 point, 8.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game in 14 contests so far this season. Her impact is significant since the Sky are 10-4 when the Naperville native is in the lineup, and not having her late against the Wings hurt the team’s chances down the stretch.

At the moment, the Sky are sitting in sixth place in the WNBA standings, sitting 5 1/2 games behind Connecticut and Las Vegas for the top spot. The Lynx are currently ahead of the Sky by two games in the standings as they sit in fourth place.

Saturday’s contest is the last at Wintrust Arena until September 5th as the Sky hit the road for five-consecutive games.