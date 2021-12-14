Candace Parker announces that she’s expecting a child with wife Anna Petrakova

PHOENIX, AZ – OCTOBER 10: Candace Parker #3 of the Chicago Sky talks to the media after Game One of the 2021 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2021 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – After a dream season in the WNBA where she returned to her hometown and led the Sky to their first league championship, Candace Parker had more great news to share on Tuesday.

On her Instagram account, the Naperville native announced that her wife Anna Petrakova is pregnant, though no due date was revealed. The post celebrated the two-year anniversary of the couple’s wedding.

“We’ve always dreamed of growing our family….it’s surreal that we now have a baby on the way! Lailaa is pumped to be a big sister!,” said Parker on her post on Instagram, referring to her 12-year old daughter from a previous marriage.

One of the greatest players in league history, Parker just completed her 14th WNBA season and arguably her most memorable as she returned home after spending her first 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks. A former Naperville Central High School star, Parker was elected to her sixth All-Star Game this summer before leading the Sky to the championship in the fall.

It was the first title for the Sky in their 16-year history of the franchise and the first major professional women’s sports championship in Chicago history.