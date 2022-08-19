CLEVELAND – As the end of August approaches, series like these get just a little bit more important, especially for a team trying to get in the postseason.

That’s where the White Sox are this weekend as they head to Cleveland to face the Guardians for three games at Progressive Field starting at 6:10 PM on Friday evening.

After a split of a four-game series with the Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tony La Russa’s club enters the weekend 2 1/2 games behind the Guardians in the American League Central division standings. They’re also 1 1/2 games behind the Twins for second place in what has been a division race that no one has been able to run away with all season.

While the White Sox don’t control their own destiny to get first place this weekend since they sit behind two teams, getting wins would certainly help their cause as the number of games dwindle towards the end of the 2022 season.

In order to have success, however, they’re going to have to play well at a venue they haven’t over most of the last decade.

Coming into this weekend, the White Sox have posted a 30-57 record at Progressive Field since 2013, including a 2-5 mark in 2022. Cleveland swept a three-game series from their AL Central rivals from April 20-21 and then the teams split a four-game series July 11-13, with each of those including a doubleheader.

The White Sox are 3-3 at home against the Guardians, splitting a four-game series to open the second half of the season in late July.

Lance Lynn gets the start for the visitors on Friday with Johnny Cueto going Saturday and Cy Young Award candidate Dylan Cease going Sunday. The White Sox officially signed veteran shortstop Elvin Andrus on Friday afternoon and he’s in the lineup batting seventh.

Fortunes haven’t been great for the south siders at Progressive Field for a while, but no time like the present to turn that around.