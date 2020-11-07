CAMPUS CHECK-IN: With No. 1 Clemson in town, Brian Kelly wants Notre Dame to embrace the spotlight

SOUTH BEND – If only there was full house that was going to be there.

Fans who saw this game on the calendar a few years ago or a soon as nine months ago could have envisioned over 80,000 rooters jamming Notre Dame Stadium for the venue’s biggest game in over a decade.

Early in 2020, it was safe to assume that Clemson would come into the game against the Irish No. 1 in the country. Perhaps the hosts could enter undefeated, creating another memorable showdown in South Bend.

Indeed that will be the case in at least one way on Saturday night, with both the Tigers and Notre Dame entering the game without a loss. Clemson is No. 1 in the country and the Irish a ranked fourth, with heavy national championship stakes on the line.

Of course, the pep rallies, visitors from around the country, and the general campus excitement have been tempered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Only a fraction of the fans that would have been in the stadium – around 16,000 – will be let in to see this rare moment in Notre Dame history.

“You don’t feel the same kinda vibe that you normally would, but that’s been kinda the case all year. It feels like another week for us in terms of our preparation,” said Kelly of the atmosphere before the Clemson game in the midst of a pandemic. “But our kids know it, and that’s all that really matters.”

Certainly they do, since the contest might be the most significant they play in the regular season during their time at the school. It’s the first time the Irish have hosted a No. 1 team since 2005 and they seek to defeat a top-ranked squad for the first time since 1993.

While that expectation is on the group, Kelly wants them to also realize the reason their in this position is their efforts over the last two very unusual months. Despite a COVID-19 outbreak in late September, the team has won all six of their games so far in the 2020 season.

It will give the Irish their first home game against a Top 5 opponent since 1997 when Matt Ryan led No.4 Boston College to a 27-14 win. Their last win at home over a Top 10 opponent came just two years ago, when Notre Dame beat Stanford 38-17 in 2018.

“To recognize that you gave yourself this opportunity,” said Kelly when asked about what he wants his team to think when approaching the game against the Tigers. “Nobody would be making anything of this game if you had lost a game or weren’t relevant. So it’s a privilege to play in these games. There’s no pressure. Play to a standard. You’ve got to play great football against a great, we know that, you know that.

“But enjoy it. You’ve put yourselves in this position. You’ve been here only one other time at home. You handled yourself really well. Let’s go do it again.

NORTHWESTERN: TURNOVER IS INDEED FAIR PLAY

EVANSTON – One of the big stories of the Big Ten very early in the 2020 season is the quick turnaround of a team that struggled badly just 12 months ago.

Northwestern already has more conference wins in two games than they did during the entire 2019 campaign, and hope to add a third this weekend when they host Nebraska at Ryan Field.

Along with an improved offense, the Wildcats are getting the job done by getting the ball back so far this season. Their defense has forced seven turnovers on the season, three of which came in a 21-20 comeback win at Iowa last Saturday.

Six of them have been on interceptions with one coming on a fumble recovery against Maryland in the opener. It’s a vast improvement from last season when Northwestern has seven interceptions and six fumble recoveries in 12 games.

“Spending a lot of time in the offseason and the practices in spring ball that we had, really harping on it, now in practices and fall camp; really getting that ingrained in our minds,” said linebacker Paddy Fisher of the team’s emphasis on creating more turnovers in 2020. “Really making it muscle memory and second nature. We starting to see the pieces come together.

“There’s no explanation to it other than the fact we’re really thinking about it, every play.”

ILLINOIS: RIDING THE PANDEMIC WAVE

CHAMPAIGN – It looked like it would be a nightmare for Lovie Smith in this season played with COVID-19 continuing to spread in the Midwest.

Quarterback Brandon Peters and tight end Griffin Moore tested positive for COVID-19 with 12 other players sitting out last Saturday’s game against Purdue at Memorial Stadium. After an outbreak on Wisconsin’s team, whom the Illini faced in Week 1, some feared such a fate could meet the team over the next few weeks.

But as of Friday night, the positive tests are contained to just Moore and Peters, with everyone else passing tests before the 0-2 Illini face 0-2 Minnesota in Champaign at 2:30 PM. Many of the 12 who were kept out of the Boilermakers’ game for contact tracing, including starting center Doug Kramer and backup quarterback Isaiah Williams, could be out again.

For Smith, living with these possibilities is just a part of 2020, and one the team will have to get used to the entire season.

“We’re living in this world. We’re voting like everyone else. We’re living in this world like everyone else. As I see it, more and more positive tests are popping up everywhere,” said Smith. ‘We test every morning, we’ll continue to talk to our guys about social distancing, washing their hands, keeping their mask on, doing all of those things.

“We just hope to continue to be lucky, but no more positive tests for us.”

NORTHERN ILLINOIS: A TOUGH WAY TO OPEN

As the first conference to postpone their season due to the COVID-19 pandemic in August, it took the Mid-American Conference a few months to finally take the field.

Northern Illinois was able to do so on Wednesday, though their first effort of the 2020 campaign left something to be desired.

Down just five at the half against Buffalo in DeKalb, turnovers crushed the Huskies’ hopes of winning their season opener. They’d turn the ball over five times on the night – every one of them in the second half – in a 49-30 loss to the Bulls.

Buffalo returned a pair of fumbles for touchdowns to start the third quarter then added a Kadofi Wright 65-yard interception return on a pass from Ross Bowers. It was part of a 28-0 run by the visitors to start the second half that blew the game wide open.