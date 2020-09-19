CAMPUS CHECK-IN: What’s common in past years is unique for Notre Dame in 2020

SOUTH BEND – Everything is a bit backwards during this year which a pandemic has changed a number of things about football preparation and game days.

Notre Dame saw that first hand last week as they opened up their 2020 season in front of 16,159 fans in a win over Duke in South Bend. It was about winning, sure, but it’s also about keeping the players and fans safe from COVID-19, dealing with a siuation not seen in 100 years in the game.

It was also the first time in school history that the traditionally independed school had a conference logo on their field. For ten of their 11 games, the Irish will be taking part in the first conference game in their history.

Saturday is the exception, and it’s usually the rule for the school.

Brian Kelly’s team will take the field for their only non-conference game of the 2020 season when South Florida visits Notre Dame Stadium at 1:30 PM on Saturday.

The Bulls come to South Bend for the first time since 2011, when the upset the Irish in the opening game of that season in a game delayed heavily by severe thunderstorms. Under new head coach Jeff Scott, who comes to the school after serving as offensive coordinator at Clemson, South Florida knocked off The Citadel 27-6 in their season opener.

Scott’s offensive coordinator is a familiar name for Irish fans, as Charlie Weis Jr. comes to town for the first time with the school. The son of former Irish coach Charlie Weis Sr, he starts a new chapter of his career after two years at Florida Atlantic in the same position, where he took over in 2018 on Lane Kiffin’s staff at just 24 years old.

Just like the Bulls, Notre Dame won their opener last week against the Blue Devils, never trailing but never pulling away from their opponent in the victory. While it was an effort to see how the team would adjust after an unusual preseason, it was also a chance for Kelly to see how the team’s COVID protocols worked.

It was revealed after the game that two players tested positive for COVID-19 and were quarantined along with two other players that were in contact with those players. Notre Dame continues to test players three time a week with the ability to test daily if needed.

For Kelly, it’s a reminder that staying healthy during the pandemic will take discipline from week-to-week with no letup along the way.

“It’s constantly staying on guard. You can never let your guard down. I just think we have great support staff, led by Doctor Matt Leiszler and Rob Hunt, they’ve been amazing,” said Kelly. “I don’t know how we’d be here without those two in particular and their staffs. It’s being vigilant every single day, you cannot let your guard down for one second.”