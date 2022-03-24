CHICAGO – In a perfect world, there would be a number of teams that would still be competing in “March Madness” this weekend, but the fates don’t always work out the way you want them to in March.

Illinois, Loyola, and Notre Dame men’s basketball found that out along with Illinois State women’s basketball last week, but at least the Irish women’s basketball team is still dancing into the Sweet 16.

But a number of other teams also had deep runs in their tournaments that weren’t at the NCAA Division-I level. Elmhurst University men’s basketball went all the way to their first Division-III national championship game in Fort Wayne this weekend as they completed their best season in school history.

In the junior college ranks, South Suburban College won the NJCAA Division-II men’s basketball national championship for the first time ever while Triton College made the Division-I Final Four.

In Division-II women’s hoops, Morton College won 26-straight games to advance to the national championship in Port Huron, Michigan before losing to Kirkwood as they finished the season 30-3.

Plus we looked back on a historic day for the Ramblers and DePaul men’s basketball programs on this March 24th.

Larry Hawley covered all of that in this week’s “Campus Check-In” on WGN News Now, which you can see in the video above.

This is also the last edition of the show until the fall, so thank you very much for logging onto WGNTV.com to watch. Our next edition of the show will be to preview the college football season on Thursday, August 25th.