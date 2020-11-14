CAMPUS CHECK-IN: Past history vs. Boston College not on Notre Dame’s mind

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Brian Kelly of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish leads his team out of the tunnel before the game against the Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Stadium on November 7, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Matt Cashore-Pool/Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND – There is a new generation of fans of the program who know nothing but joy at the moment.

For the first time in the majority of the Notre Dame student’s lives, their team has beaten the top-ranked squad in the country. An thrilling 47-40 win over Clemson at Notre Dame Stadium gave these fans and those who are older this special moment.

But those who’ve watched the Irish for decades might have paused a bit when they looked at who is next on the schedule for Notre Dame. When they see that, a memory immediately comes to mind, and it’s incredibly coincidental with this situation.

After the Irish won their last game against a No. 1 team in 1993 against Florida State, they hosted Boston College the next weekend. Motivated by a blowout loss in South Bend the year before, the Eagles dominated for most of the game and led 38-17 in the fourth quarter.

Notre Dame stormed back with 22-straight points to take a one-point advantage in the final minute, but Boston College has a drive left in them. A penalty on the kickoff and dropped interception by the Irish gave David Gordon the shot to win the game with a field goal and he did just that.

Boston College 41 Notre Dame 39. It was a devastating loss that ranks up there with the most painful in program history as the team wouldn’t earn another No. 1 ranking for 19 years.

Again, after a win over a top-ranked team, the Irish have to face the Eagles again, this time in Chestnut Hill. Jeff Hafley’s team is 4-3 in his first season at Boston College, and the team gave Clemson a run on the road before eventually losing by six.

It’s that which Brian Kelly wants on his mind this week, not tales of a crushing loss a generation ago, as Notre Dame continues on the road toward a College Football Playoff berth. They’ll need to win their last four games of the year and maybe another showdown with Clemson in ACC championship to get there.

“We talk about much more in terms of how we’re preparing for a team that is a really good football team and, certainly, you’re the number two team in the country, you have a target on your back,” said Kelly when asked about the connection to Boston College and knocking off a No. 1 team. “That’s really much more relevant than the historical significance of the game, and if they understand, than your going to get the preparation to be prepared to play at the level you need to play at.”

NORTHWESTERN: TURNOVER IS INDEED FAIR PLAY

EVANSTON – One of the biggest games in the Big Ten this weekend comes from two teams who’ve endured a roller coaster few years.

Purdue went from a bowl game to out of one in 2019 while Northwestern went from a West Division title to a 3-9 record. But early in this shortened 2020 season, both teams are undefeated and heading to a showdown in West Lafayette in what could be a game to determine who stays in the division race.

One reason that Pat Fitzgerald’s team is enjoying the success of three early wins is their defense, which has a knack for forcing turnovers early in the 2020 season. So far the Wildcats have forced nine turnovers early this season and it’s helped them shutout their opponents in the second half.

Two interceptions in the second half helped Northwestern get the job done in a 21-13 win over Nebraska at Ryan Field last week. While appreciative of his defense’s efforts, Fitzgerald knows efforts must be more consistent for the winning ways to continue.

“We’re not relying upon it. I think it’s a critical aspect of success, but we’re not relying upon it,” said Fitzgerald of the turnovers. “We’ve got to do thing a little bit better. It starts with us as coaches, schematically, and you’ve got inspect what you expect. You’ve got to really look hard at what you’re doing, you got to look hard how we’re doing it, how we’re practicing it, and from an execution standpoint, are we at where we want to be at.

“All those areas for me, in all three phases right now, we’re not the finished product. There’s a lot of work ahead.”

ILLINOIS: HELP IS ON THE WAY

CHAMPAIGN – Very quickly, Illinois is on the verge of seeing their season spiral a bit as they reach the end of the first third of their season.

An ugly 41-14 loss to Minnesota dropped Lovie Smith’s team to 0-3 on the season and extended their winless streak to six dating back to last season. This week comes a game against a Rutgers’ team that’s starting out the second Greg Schiano era.

Illinois hasn’t been 0-4 in the Smith era, and the coach will get some help in trying to prevent that. The 12 players who have been out the last two games for contact tracing following the positive tests of Brandon Peters and Griffin Moore are allowed to return to the field this week.

That includes starting center Doug Kramer and backup quarterback Isaiah Williams, who could possibly start this week against the Scarlet Knights.

“We are pretty excited about getting everyone back. Some good football players aren’t playing for us right now and when you have a [large] amount of guys [out], it’s a trickle-down effect to just even how you practice,” said Smith. “I know we are a better football team with them and I can’t wait to get them back.”

NORTHERN ILLINOIS: IN AN EARLY HOLE

DEKALB – The second half has not been a friend to Thomas Hammock’s Northern Illinois team in 2020, and because of that, the team is dealing with two-straight losses to open the season.

After allowing Buffalo to score 28 unanswered points to start things off in the final 30 minutes of the game, Central Michigan did something similar at Huskie Stadium on Wednesday night. Up 9-0 at the half, the Chippewas scored 24 unanswered points in the third and fourth quarters to send NIU to a 40-10 loss.

It drops the team to 2-0 on their six-game MAC season as they now prepare to hit the road to face Ball State this coming Wednesday.