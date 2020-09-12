CAMPUS CHECK-IN: Like everyone else in college football, Notre Dame ready to start an unusual 2020

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – OCTOBER 05: Head coach Brian Kelly and players of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish prepare to take the field for the game against the Bowling Green Falcons at Notre Dame Stadium on October 05, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND – If you’re in the Chicago area or even in the northern part of the State of Illinois, there will finally be a college football team somewhat locally in action this Saturday.

With the Big Ten and Mid-American Conference putting their seasons on hold, Notre Dame becomes the major FBS school in the general vicinity to be playing football as of this point in 2020. Brian Kelly will open up his team’s 11-game season at home against Duke at 1:30 PM on Saturday.

We overcame a lot to get to this point so make no mistake about it… tomorrow we will 𝐑𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐘. #GoIrish x #BeatDuke pic.twitter.com/MtQXNZdlxa — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 12, 2020

Like every other team and sport in the country, it’s not gonna look the same at Notre Dame Stadium as the Irish take the field. With capacity limited to 20 percent, only 16,159 fans will be allowed in the stadium that usually seats over 80,000.

It will be students, faculty, and family members only, with no one outside the immediate university able to watch live as the pandemic continues. But at least it’s gameday in a year where many were skeptical it would go off, but to say it’s normal wouldn’t be the case.

Kelly won’t deny that.

“I don’t think they’re mutually exclusive anymore. I don’t know if you can’t exclude COVID from the preparation,” said Kelly when asked on Thursday what his biggest concerns are outside of the virus. “It’s unlike any preparation that I ever have.”

Most of the summer the goal was finiding a way to keep everyone safe while trying to hold practices. The team was able to do that when students weren’t on campus, and when they returned in August, more adjustments had to be made when virus numbers spiked.

In order to get a full schedule, Notre Dame did something they haven’t in their proud football history: Joined a conference. While not permanent, the Irish will be a part of the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2020, with ten of their 11 games coming against conference opponents.

Of course, there is the issue of how his team will respond after this most unusual offseason in the middle of the pandemic. Ranked tenth in both polls and returning quarterback Ian Book along with others from an 11-2 team, there are still major expectations for the group as the year begins.

That’s no different for Kelly at the school nor is his own question about what the team will do when they take the field. Yet the circumstances surrounding these typical inquiries make things so atypical as the Irish take the field Saturday.

“If we were living in a vaccum, my concerns would be like they have been for 30 years: How’s your team going to respond when it’s now gameday? How do they handle going from practice to competitive mindset?,” said Kelly. “Look this team had no spring practice. We’ve gotten in 22 of our 25 practices, so we didn’t get our 25 in.

“There are so many other factors when you put COVID in here that are different than any other opener than I’ve ever experienced.”