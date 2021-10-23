CAMPUS CHECK-IN: After a year off, Notre Dame and USC meet again

SOUTH BEND – It’s one of college football’s best rivalries, but like a lot of others in 2020, it was put on hold for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the Notre Dame-USC rivalry is back after a year hiatus as the Irish and Trojans each played conference schedule only. They’ll meet for the 92nd time under the lights in South Bend with the home team looking to make it four-in-a-row against their rival.

That was part of this week’s “Campus Check-In” on WGN News Now for Week 8 of the college football season. We also looked at a busy week off the field for Illinois before their game with Penn State, Northwestern’s trip to undefeated Michigan, and Northern Illinois trying to stay unbeaten in the Mid-American Conference.

Larry Hawley has more on the Saturday ahead in the video above.