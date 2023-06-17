CHICAGO — A contracted bus driver was arrested for driving under the influence by Illinois State Police Thursday night after troopers noticed he was driving the Pittsburgh Pirates’ team bus erratically following a loss to the Chicago Cubs.

Illinois State Police told WGN that troopers were conducting a special event escort in Chicago when during the escort, 61-year-old Ronald E. Funderburke was seen not following the escort and travelling away from escorting troopers.

Troopers said they saw more erratic driving and stopped the bus on the right shoulder of I-94 northbound near Dempster Street.

After observing multiple signs of impairment, troopers arrested Funderburke for driving under the influence of alcohol and took him to the Chicago Police Department’s 16th district police station.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pirates senior vice president of communications Brian Warecki said Funderburke is unaffiliated with the team and bus transportation on road trips is contracted out through third party local providers.