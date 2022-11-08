CHICAGO – As he continues to increase his workload after offseason knee surgery, Zach LaVine was able to get a first for his 2022-2023 season on Monday evening.

The guard topped the 30-point mark in a 111-97 victory over the Raptors at the United Center, getting that exact total in his eighth game of the season. LaVine was out for Sunday’s match-up in Toronto as he continues the management of the left knee that he had surgery on this past offseason.

He was 11-of-20 from the field, hitting 4-of-8 three-pointers while also making 4-of-5 free throws on the evening. LaVine’s point total tops his previous best of 29 that he had in a win over the Nets on November 1st at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Like that contest, the guard had another big fourth quarter against the Raptors, scoring 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field to help the Bulls pull away from Toronto.

It came on a night when LaVine’s teammates gave plenty of contributions to the effort, but DeMar DeRozan actually had a quiet night. Facing plenty of attention from Toronto defenders, the guard was just 2-of-6 for nine points on the night, but he did lead the team with seven assists.

LaVine was one of six players to reach double digits for the game as Nikola Vucevic scored 15 with Ayo Dosunmu and Derrick Jones Jr. getting 12, while Patrick Williams along with Goran Dragic scored ten points.

LaVine will have another quick turnaround as the Bulls face the Pelicans on Wednesday at the United Center.