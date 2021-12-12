Zach LaVine, Troy Brown join 7 other Bulls in COVID protocol: report

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

MIAMI – Nine Bulls are now in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

According to NBC Sports Chicago’s KC Johnson and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Zach LaVine and Troy Brown Jr. have joined Ayo Dosunmu, Stanley Johnson, DeMar DeRozan, Matt Thomas, Coby White, Javonte Green and Derrick Jones Jr. on the COVID-related list.

“All this for us is trusting people in the league from the medical side of it and trusting what’s best in terms of the safety, not only of your team, but the team we’re playing against,” coach Billy Donovan said. “The hard part, to be quite honest, is that we certainly want to protect all of these guys. We have a lot of guys sitting back home with no symptoms.”

The loss of LaVine and Brown brings the Bulls number of available players to nine – one short of the league minimum required to postpone a game. Donovan’s squad will have five of its next six games at home, starting with the Detroit Pistons Tuesday night.