Zach LaVine starts, Coby White finishes a victorious Bulls’ effort against the Mavericks

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 3: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls dunks the ball on January 3, 2021 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Randy Belice/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – A lot of the Bulls’ scoring is going to go through two players at the moment, and both of them showed up at different times on Sunday night.

Zach LaVine had one of the best first half performances of the young season in the entire NBA against the Mavericks at the United Center. When his production cooled just a bit, it was Coby White who took over.

In the process, the Bulls had their third win of the season.

62 points combined 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/yb5rrY7LEb — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 4, 2021

The pair combined for 62 points on the evening – with LaVine going for a season-high 39 and White scoring 23 in a 118-108 victory over Dallas, who played without Luka Doncic, who was sidelined with a quad injury.

It’s the first home win for the team after losing their first three at the United Center in the opening week of the season.

LaVine started off the effort with a quick first quarter, one in which he hit his first eight shots and scored 21 points. He’d cap off strong half with eight more points in the second quarter to bring his total to 29, the most scored by a Bulls’ player in the first 24 minutes since Michael Jordan in 1997.

It was the highest in the NBA in the first half till that point, but Steph Curry got 31 for the Warriors and hour later en route to a 62-point night in a win over the Blazers.

While LaVine scored ten more in the second half, it was White who took on the offensive load to finish off the win. He would scored 21 points in the second half, including 13 in the fourth quarter as the Bulls maintained the lead.

All of those points were needed, since former Stevenson grad Jalen Brunson picked up some of the scoring load from the injured Doncic. He scored 31 points on 11-of-17 shooting, the second-highest point total of his career, but it wouldn’t be enough.

White along with LaVine did enough in their times to shine to give the Bulls a victory on this night.