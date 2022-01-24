Zach LaVine, Javonte Green will return to the Bulls on Monday night

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 12: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls shoots over Kessler Edwards #14 of the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of a game at United Center on January 12, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY – In a brutal run of injury luck for the team, there’s a little more good news than bad as the team finishes a road back-to-back on Monday night.

Before the game against the Thunder in Oklahoma City, the Bulls announced that guards Zach LaVine and Javonte Green will both be available for the team. The former has been listed in the power forward spot in the Bulls’ lineup for the contest.

LaVine returns to the lineup for the first time since leaving the Bulls’ January 14th game against the Warriors in the first quarter with a knee injury. That responded well to treatment, keeping his absence from the lineup at a week-and-a-half, which wasn’t the case for Lonzo Ball, who would miss up to two months due to a meniscus tear in his knee.

Green will be available to come off the bench for the Bulls, and if he does, it will be his first game since December 31st as he’s dealt with a groin injury.

One player that Bulls’ fans won’t see on the floor is DeMar DeRozan, who is getting the night off for rest after another strong effort Sunday against the Magic, scoring 41 points in a defeat in Orlando.