Zach LaVine can return to the Bulls after the All-Star Break

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 09: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls moves the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on February 09, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Bulls won 121-109. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Just before the Bulls head to their All-Star Break after their game against the Kings on Wednesday, the team got some great news about one of their best players.

Guard Zach LaVine, who has missed a number of games with left knee issues over the past month, will be able to return to the Bulls when the team starts their season half next week. Head coach Billy Donovan said that the All-Star’s visit to a specialist this week to find out more about his ailing knee “went well” as LaVine underwent treatment for swelling.

“I think right now the doctors feel totally fine with him resuming playing,” said Donovan on Wednesday to the media before the game against Sacramento. “I think Zach felt very, very good about the meeting, like it went really well just based on the intervention and some of the things they did during his visit with the doctor.

“He’s probably going to be about 48 hours before he can do any activity, really, but he should be able to resume activity after that.”

Donovan said that LaVine would be eligible to take part in NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, where the guard is taking part in the Three-Point Contest while also being a reserve on Team Durant in Sunday’s game. Due to the recent knee issues, Donovan believes that the coaching staff and Bulls’ medical team could come to an agreement on a minutes restriction for LaVine on Sunday.

“I don’t think Zach has any expectation to try to go to an All-Star Game and play 30 minutes. I don’t think that,” said Donovan. “Certainly it’s a great honor for him to be able to do that the second year. He is healthy to play when the season, after tonight, kinda resumes. We expect to have him back.”

LaVine has been out the last three games with knee discomfort, last taking the floor on February 11th against the Timberwolves in a 5-of-14, 12 point performance. These problem began on January 14th when the guard left the game against the Warriors at the United Center with knee discomfort and would miss the next five games.

While an MRI revealed no structural damage, LaVine would miss games on February 4th and February 6th before this recent three-game stretch as well. In 47 games, the All-Star is averaging 24.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest.

Donovan also provided an update on Alex Caruso, who broke his wrist against the Bucks on January 21st, saying that he should be able to dribble again within 7-to-10 days. He continues to do on-court conditioning work in the meantime.