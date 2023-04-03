CHICAGO — No matter what happens in the final games of the regular season or how long the team remains in the postseason, at least one player will make history in 2022-2023.

That’s guard Zach LaVine, who has set a new Bulls record in one category over the course of this season

The two-time All-Star has hit 201 three-pointers this season after knocking down three of them against the Grizzlies in a win Sunday at the United Center. That is the new record for the franchise – and he beat his own mark to do it.

LaVine currently holds the top four totals in a season in Bulls history in that category, with his previous high coming in the 72-game, pandemic-shortened 2020-2021 season when he had 200. In that year, the guard was elected to his first NBA All-Star Game.

One thing helping LaVine get past the mark this year is his Bulls’ career-high 74 games played in which he’s attempted 524 three-pointers, making 38.4 percent of his shots behind the arc.

In 2021-2022, LaVine hit 185 three-pointers, which is third in Bulls’ history, with his 184 in the 2019-2020 season ranking fourth.

Ben Gordon is the other player in the Top 5 as he hit 173 three-pointers during the 2008-2009 season. He’s also in sixth as well, hitting 116 of them in the 2005-2006 campaign.

LaVine is averaging 25.1 points per game during the 2022-2023 season and has seen an increase in his production over the last month. After averaging 28.4 points per game in March, the guard had 36 points in a comeback win over the Grizzlies Sunday that get the Bulls closer to clinching a play-in spot.

Their magic number is one, so a win in one of their final four games or a loss by the Magic puts them in.