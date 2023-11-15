CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls guard Zach Lavine answered questions surrounding trade rumor speculations ahead of the Bulls game against the Orlando Magic Wednesday.

Here’s a transcription of Lavine’s back and forth with media:

Introductory question:

“People talk, you know. I’ve been in trade talks for a long time. So, I understand the situation and the news is broken it’s always a big thing. It’s not the first or last time it’s going to happen with my name.”

“As of right now, I’m excited to still put this jersey on and go out and play, get this win tonight.”

Do you want to be elsewhere?:

“If we need to talk about that at a different time, right now isn’t really the time to talk about that … if something comes later on, that’ll be the time to talk about it.”

On Lavine’s relationship with the Bulls front office, “somebody must not believe in this product, right?”:

“I think it’s a combination of things where, if you’re in a losing situation when you’re not winning games, people are frustrated — from players to front office to coaches, you know, because we’re not winning.”

“That’s not [necessarily] a bad thing. It’s just the nature of the business. More things come up when you’re not in a winning environment.”

Do you feel supported by the Bulls organization?:

“I’ve been supported in Chicago for a long time. I’ve been here for seven years now, I’ve never not been supported in my time here in Chicago. I’ve always loved being a Bull and that hasn’t changed.”

When asked if he believed the Bulls believe in him as a lead option on a championship caliber team, Lavine said yes and pointed toward the long-term contract he previously signed with the Bulls as a sign that they believe in him to that extent.

“Are we a championship team right now? No, but i know it’s a work in progress. I think everybody goes through ups and downs [whether it’s] players, teams.”

“We’re in a situation now where I think we just want to win and that’s all I want too.”

Do you feel frustrated about the current situation?:

“I’m frustrated we’re not winning. I mean, I think if you’re not frustrated, then that’s a problem … it’s nothing more than that.”

When is it time to buckle down and have those conversations?:

“Hopefully it gets to a point where we’re at a situation where it’s easier to talk about, not just on a gameday … Obviously, there’s been speculation, there’s been rumors and smoke for the last three years on my name. Today is nothing different.”

How do you keep the rumors from affecting you, your teammates, the locker room?:

“It’s a business. We’ve dealt with a lot more than people talking to the media, you guys talking to players, there’s a lot more than that. Obviously there was some news in the media , but I think we’re grown men in a professional business, we know how to handle that.”

Sometimes when these stories come out, people will say if it didn’t come from my mouth, it isn’t true:

“That’s why I have representatives like Rich Paul. If he speaks on my behalf , that’s my agent and who I have my camp with. They talk to Arturas [Karnisovas] and them, my job is to go out there and play, simple as that.”

How do you look back on your seven seasons with this franchise?:

“My time has been great. You know, I don’t take anything for granted. My time here has been wonderful. I’ve grown up here, raised a family here and have some great memories. Hopefully, people understand how much I care about Chicago.”

Do you think if you guys turn this around, all the trade rumors and stuff goes away?:

“I mean, if you’re in a winning situation, a lot of rumors and trade things don’t come up. Obviously, we want to go out there and get a win tonight and get things back on track.”