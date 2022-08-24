CHICAGO – The first major moment of the summer for the two-time NBA All-Star guard was getting his first max contract.

After securing that from the Bulls in early July, the second was a more personal one for Zach LaVine and his wife Hunter: The birth of their first child.

That happened on Sunday, August 21st.

LaVine took to his Instagram and Twitter accounts to announce the birth of his child, Saint Thomas LaVine, on Wednesday afternoon.

“Best feeling I’ve had is now being a Father,” said LaVine on his Instagram account.

There were many who took to social media to send their congratulations to Zach and Hunter, including teammates Alex Caruso and Dalen Terry, former teammate Denzel Valentine, Timberwolves center Karl Anthony Towns, and Hawks guard Dejounte Murray as of early Wednesday afternoon.

Hunter and Zach took to social media to announce the pregnancy on July 8th, just after LaVine signed a five-year, $215 million contract to stay with the Bulls. This comes after he’s developed into one of the NBA’s best players over the past five years in Chicago, making the All-Star Game the last two seasons.

Despite dealing with left knee troubles over the course of the season, LaVine scored 24.4 points per game while also grabbing 4.6 rebounds and dishing out 4.5 assists per contest. The guard would undergo successful arthroscopic surgery on the troublesome knee in late May.

During his news conference to announce his new contract with the Bulls, LaVine talked about what it means to become a father for the first time.

“I’m extremely excited,” said LaVine on July 11th. “Obviously the relationship I have with my father and looking forward to taking on that challenge and seeing what that part of my life is. So that’s bigger than basketball, bigger than everything. Nervous, anxious, excited; all the same thing.

“I know how to play basketball, this is something I haven’t done yet, so I’m looking forward to it.”