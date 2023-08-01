CHICAGO — The greatest player in the history of the Chicago Bulls continues to be popular with fans a generation later, which one could see in a display in Lakeview last weekend.

That’s when Upper Deck brought a truck full of rare autographed Michael Jordan memorabilia to Clark Street just outside of Wrigley Field. It was brought to Chicago as part of the 43rd National Sports Collectors Card Convention that was held in Rosemont.

Inside the truck, fans had the chance to check out a variety of game-used items from the six-time NBA Champion and five-time NBA MVP. It included a variety of signed shoes, basketballs, and photos, along with a piece of a game-used floor during Jordan’s legendary years with the Bulls.

Prices on the items ranged from $8,000 to $30,000 and were available for purchase for those die-hard fans of the superstar, who played in Chicago from 1984-1993 and then from 1995-1998.

This promotion was done in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Basketball Hall of Famer’s sixth and final NBA title in 1998.

It’s an example of the continued interest in Jordan that remains a generation after he stopped playing for the Bulls and 20 years since his last game in the NBA with the Washington Wizards. There was renewed interest in Jordan and the 1990s Bulls after the release of “The Last Dance” by ESPN, which came out at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020.

“It’s been completely incredible,” said Upper Deck marketing manager Paul Nguyen of the response to Jordan memorabilia since the documentary’s release three years ago. “There’s been a huge surge in Michael Jordan memorabilia, and that’s why we also why we really wanted to highlight and celebrate him.”

Other memorabilia of Jordans continues to sell well at auction, which we’ve featured a few times on WGNTV.com.

Larry Hawley has more on this collection in this week’s “Random Hawlight” on WGN News Now in the video above.