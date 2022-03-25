NEW ORLEANS – It was not an ideal scenario for the Bulls in anyway way on Thursday evening as they continued a five-game road trip.

For one, they were playing for just the fifth time all season without All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan, who was sidelined with a left adductor strain. On top of that, they’re facing a team that is fighting for one of the last playoff spots in the Western Conference.

Plus the Bulls entered their contest with the Pelicans just 4-9 after the All-Star Break, and are slipping towards the line where they could find themselves in the four-team tournament for the last two seeds.

So this scenario presented potential problems for the Bulls, and they came to pass in the final 12 minutes in New Orleans on Thursday.

Leading the Pelicans by two early in the fourth quarter, the hosts sprinted past the Bulls the rest of the way, outscoring them 40-24 in the final period to win it 126-109. It hands Billy Donovan’s team their second-straight loss and drops their record after the All-Star Break to six games under .500.

The Bulls are still in fifth place in the Eastern Conference but the Cavaliers and Raptors are close behind, sitting in a tie for sixth at the moment. Should the Bulls slip to seventh, they would be in the four-team tournament for the last two seeds, so that is more of a concern now than catching the fourth-place Celtics, who are 3 1/2 games ahead with nine to play.

New Orleans shot 61 percent from the floor in the final quarter to put some distance between themselves and the Bulls, who couldn’t keep up with the Pelicans’ offense. Zach LaVine had 39 points on the night but was held to seven in the final quarter as the visitors couldn’t get a late comeback going.

Devonte’ Graham had 12 of his team-high 30 points for New Orleans in the final quarter while Jose Alvarado had 13 to blow past the Bulls in the final 12 minutes.

The fourth quarter is usually the time for DeRozan to shine, but without him there, the Bulls couldn’t as their difficult second half of the season continues.