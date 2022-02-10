With no trades at the deadline, Bulls show their faith in the current team

CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 18: Arturas Karnisovas of the Chicago Bulls behind the scenes at the Bulls Draft Team Operations Room during the 2020 Virtual NBA Draft on November 18, at the Advocate Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Joe Pinchin/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – As a few of their contenders in the Eastern Conference made some moves at the trade deadline, Arturas Karnisovas was thinking differently.

There would be no deal like the James Harden-Ben Simmons mega trade between the Nets and Sixers for the Bulls. In fact, by the time 2 PM on Thursday rolled around, there were no deals at all.

The Bulls executive vice president and general manager Marc Eversley chose instead to stick with their current roster moving forward for the rest of the 2021-2022 season. With a number of injured players still to return and the group still firmly in the race for the top of the Eastern Conference, Karnisovas found it prudent to stand pat.

“I think it reflects that we like this group. Billy (Donovan) obviously has said it all along. We’re just waiting for guys to come back from injuries to get this group together,” said Karnisovas when asked why the team didn’t make any moves at the deadline. “Because we had a short sample of 16 games with most of our guys healthy. That doesn’t include Patrick (Williams).

“Those 16 games we were Top 5 in offense and defense. So we like what we looked like when everyone was healthy. So hopefully we can get this group back and see what we can do.”

By that number, the Bulls played 29 games so far without having their full team together, yet the Bulls are still 34-21 on the season. They sit third at the top of a bunched-up Eastern Conference, one game behind the first place Heat and a half-game behind second place Milwaukee.

Karnisovas hasn’t been afraid to pull the trigger on deals in his tenure with the Bulls, surprising many by trading young players and draft capital at the 2021 trade deadline, bringing All-Star center Nikola Vucevic to the team.

This offseason, the Bulls flipped the majority of the roster, including big trades to get DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball. Yet after all of those changes, now was the time to let things settle for the front office.

“We were pretty much looking for continuity. This group has shown that they can compete in the Eastern Conference. Our record reflects it,” said Karnisovas. “We were taking calls but we basically the mutual feeling of all our group was let’s get our guys back. We’re gonna have enough time in the regular season to see what this group can do when they are all healthy.”

One player who remains on the team and was the subject of some trade chatter was second-year forward Patrick Williams. The fourth overall pick of the 2020 draft remains sidelined with a wrist injury suffered in the opening weeks of the season.

While not offering a timetable for a return, Karnisovas said he believes that Williams will play again for the Bulls this season.

“We don’t want to put any pressure on Patrick or us to bring him back,” said Karnisovas. “But there’s a lot of positive things.”

His feelings on his current team are the same judging by his lack of action at the trade deadline.