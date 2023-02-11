CHICAGO – No one was quite sure what was going to happen on Thursday, but what did transpire isn’t what people would have thought.

When 2 p.m. central time hit, the Bulls roster looked the exact same as it did at the beginning of the day.

While there might have been a few deals for the team to make at the NBA trade deadline, Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley along with the rest of the team’s front office decided not to make any moves. This is a surprise to some since the team has been under. 500 since early November and have struggled to find any consistency during that time.

Mediocrity has been a word used a lot around the team, which is something Karnisovas vowed the team wouldn’t accept. But for the final 27 games of the season, the group that has been average is the one that will finish the season, for better or worse.

Tony Gill of NBC Sports Chicago appeared on “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now to talk about the Bulls’ lack of moves at the deadline along with the season itself. He discussed what hasn’t worked for the Bulls this season along with the impact of not having Lonzo Ball available so far this season.

Looking ahead, Tony also discussed what he thinks could happen with the team as they look to qualify for the postseason for a second-straight year.

Along with Bulls’ talk, he also took some time to discuss the Bears, from Justin Fields’ second season to what they might try to do in the offseason.

