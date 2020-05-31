Windy City Bulls get fans on the move to raise money

HOFFMAN ESTATES – Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the idea of hosting a major running event is likely off the table for most of the summer.

But many of these races have gone virtual over the past few months, including a fundraiser for a local team.

Gear up! Gus T. Bull's 3-Point-1 Run Virtual 5K is underway!



Runs can be completed through 7pm CT on 5/31. Registration is open til 8pm CT on 5/31!



Don't forget to post pics in your Bulls gear w/ #WindyCityNation! 💨🏙️🐂👟



Full Info & Registration Here: https://t.co/F1WRsH74li pic.twitter.com/QOZJ0k3DOl — Windy City Bulls (@windycitybulls) May 29, 2020

The Windy City Bulls are holding the “Gus T. Bull’s 3-Point-1 Virtual 5K Run” this weekend in order to raise money for The Barn Senior Program in Schaumburg. That organization aids senior citizens in the northwest suburban community in a number of ways, from food to fellowship.

Fans can register by donating $10 or $25 (for a post-race T-Shirt), with each of those entries giving $10 to The Barn. Fans who choose to participate should run 3.1 miles – the distance of a 5K – and make sure they record their time. They can then send it to gust@bulls.com, with the fastest finisher in the mens and women’s division receiving four courtside seats to a 2020-2021 Windy City Bulls game at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.

Fans can still register the event, which runs through Sunday night, by clicking here.