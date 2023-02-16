CHICAGO – As Wednesday showed, the Bulls are going to need some help if they hope to make something of an inconsistent 2022-2023 season.

A 24-point lead against the Pacers disappeared in a 117-113 loss in Indianapolis, which is the team’s fifth-in-a-row and fourth-straight after a quiet trade deadline. It puts the team a game and a half behind the Wizards for the last Eastern Conference play-in spot.

With one game left before the All-Star Break against the Bucks on Thursday at the United Center, Arturas Karnisovas could look to add one of the veteran players who could find themselves on the market after a contract buyout.

Guard Russell Westbrook, who was traded by the Lakers to the Jazz and could get a buyout from Utah, has been one of the players talked about this week as someone who could join the Bulls. He played with current Bulls’ head coach Billy Donovan in Oklahoma City from 2015 through 2019.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Bulls have already spoken to Westbrook and his agent.

Per Shams Charania of Stadium, the guard began speaking with the Clippers about possibly joining that team on Thursday.

But Westbrook’s not the only veteran the Bulls could look to sign for the rest of the 2022-2023 season, including one with Chicago roots.

Per K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, guards John Wall or Patrick Beverley could be possibilities to sign with the Bulls should the team not land the nine-time All-Star and 2016-2017 NBA MVP.

Wall, a five-time NBA All-Star, was traded by the Clippers to the Rockets ahead of the NBA trade deadline and was immediately waved. In 34 games with the Clippers, including three starts, the guard was averaging 11.4 points and 5.2 assists per game.

A native of Chicago and former standout at Marshall High School, Beverley got a buyout from the Magic after the Lakers traded him to Orlando ahead of the deadline. Known for his defense, the guard started 45 games for the Lakers this year before the trade.