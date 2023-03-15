CHICAGO – It’s been a very inconsistent season with more good than bad over the last few months that may have changed the trajectory of this core of the team.

But as the team looks ahead to the final month of their season, one of their key goals still remains in play: The NBA Playoffs.

With 15 games to go, the Bulls are currently tied with the Wizards for the 10th and final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. It’s not ideal, since the teams was able to bypass that tournament last season with a 45-37 record and get the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

But the chance exists for the Bulls to play in the postseason for the second-straight season, something they haven’t done for eight years. Should they get there, they would have the shot to play for the seventh or the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

As far as moving up in the play-in tournament, the Bulls are a game behind the Raptors for ninth, two games behind the Hawks for eighth, and 4 1/2 games behind the Heat for seventh.

The Bulls host the Kings to start their final stretch in what will be the first of three-straight home games, with the Timberwolves in town on Friday and the Heat on Saturday. It will be a schedule heavy on Western Conference teams with eight of those foes on the schedule over the next month.

Billy Donovan’s team will finish the season on Sunday, April 9 at home against the Pistons.