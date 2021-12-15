Wheaties released a Michael Jordan 100th anniversary box

CHICAGO – One of the places in which fans got used to seeing Micheal Jordan featured during his storied playing career was a cereal box in grocery stores.

The Bulls’ Hall of Famer often appeared on the front of Wheaties during his time in the game when the six-time NBA Champion and five-time MVP was in his prime. Now in 2021, fans will get the chance to see the icon back on the cereal box again.

This week, Wheaties announced that Jordan will be featured on two boxes in celebration of the brand’s 100th anniversary. That includes a special gold foil edition that went on sale on Tuesday and can be purchased at stores or online here.

Wheaties has already brought out a special edition box celebrating fellow sports icon Muhammad Ali.

This marks the 19th time that Jordan has appeared on the front of the box for the cereal, with his first coming in 1988 when he won his first NBA MVP award.

“A modern-day legend and inspiration for champions of all ages, Michael Jordan is an incredible athlete, humanitarian and entrepreneur,” said senior brand experience manager for Wheaties Kathy Dixon in a statement announcing the special edition box. “We are so proud to launch the next box in our anniversary series honoring one of the greatest sports stars and most-decorated Wheaties athlete in history.”

Welcome to the 23XI family, @wheaties! 🏆



Can't wait to see the No. 23 Wheaties Toyota Camry TRD hit the track Feb. 27, 2022 at @AutoClubSpdwy.



Tune in to 23XI's IG story tomorrow for an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look as we deliver boxes to fellow athletes & friends! pic.twitter.com/agbgu26oVl — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) December 13, 2021

Along with the “century box,” Wheaties also announced that it will sponsor the car for Jordan’s NASCAR team “23XI” and driver Bubba Wallace for their February 27th race at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.