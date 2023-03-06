CHICAGO – One player on the Bulls has already been ruled out for the 2022-2023 season due to knee surgery, and perhaps another player could be in the same predicament.

That’s because Javonte Green’s status is very much up in the air for the rest of the campaign.

The Bulls say that there is still not a timetable for the returns of forward Javonte Green after having right knee surgery in January.

His status will be updated in 2 weeks.

On Monday, the Bulls announced that the forward’s timetable for a return to the lineup is still unknown and that his status wouldn’t be updated for another two weeks. He underwent arthroscopic right knee surgery on January 11 and very little has come out on his status since.

The Bulls say he’s continued to make progress but, again, they don’t know when he’ll be back or if he could return at some point during the final 17 regular season games in 2022-2023.

Green hasn’t played for the Bulls since December 31 after he began to experience right knee pain, requiring surgery. Up until that point, he’d played in 28 games with one start, averaging 5.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in an average of 16 minutes per contest.

Already the Bulls have ruled out starting point guard Lonzo Ball for the season as he continues to experience discomfort following two left knee surgeries in a year. He was never able to take the floor for a game this season and hasn’t played since January 2022.

Green is in his fourth season in the NBA and his third with the Bulls after being acquired in a deadline deal from Boston in March 2021.