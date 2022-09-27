CHICAGO – The are a lot of things that are going to be the same as they were a year ago yet the situation is a bit different.

Last year a revamped Bulls team arrived for training camp with modest expectations at best since many around the NBA wondered how this new group would perform together.

A year after making the playoffs with a 45-37 record, one that had a great first half but a slow second, there is a little more expected out of this group as they approach the 2022-2023 season.

The big question now is how much can be expected.

In an attempt to get continuity and see exactly what the group might be able to do when healthy, which didn’t happen most of last season, the roster wasn’t tinkered with too much in the offseason. Depth additions of Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic highlighted the moves by Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley, staying consistent with the continuity theme.

So what are the expectations for this group that remains nearly the same as last season?

“If they’re not high, then what are we doing here?” said guard Zach LaVine when asked that question on Monday at the team’s media day. “Obviously we’re a team that held a top-seeded record in the East all the way up until a little bit after the All-Star break, made our first playoff berth, got out feet wet.

“But our expectations have to be really high. If we’re not thinking we can compete for championships, we’re selling ourselves short.”

Moving up the standings will be difficult in an Eastern Conference where a number of teams improved themselves in the offseason. For instance, the Cavaliers added Donovan Mitchell to a building young core of players hoping to make a leap in the conference.

Most of the teams about the Bulls stayed put or got better as well, making the road for improvement a little harder. Still, that hasn’t shaken the team’s own hope for improvement for the upcoming season.

“The East has gotten better but I think, you know, for us, we have to take a step forward and we have to aim for the highest goal possible,” said center Nikola Vucevic. “I think for us last year it was a kinda good first year of being together and see what we can do. There was a lot of good, there was some stuff that wasn’t as good.

“I think for us, this year is about taking another step forward.”

Doing so starts on Tuesday when the Bulls open up training camp at the Advocate Center, one week ahead of their first exhibition game against the Pelicans on October 4th at the United Center. The challenge to grow the core will be a hard one to start with point guard Lonzo Ball out as he has arthroscopic debridement of his left knee on Wednesday.

That along with an improved conference puts the pressure on right from the start for the Bulls, but it’s one the team is embracing as they begin work for the upcoming season.

“I love the competitive island that the East is on,” said guard DeMar DeRozan. “That’s what brings the best out of you, when you have the best around you and you’ve got to compete.”