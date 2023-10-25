



Elias Schuster of Bleacher Nation Bulls joined “9 Good Minutes” to preview the team’s 2023-2024 season on WGN News Now.

CHICAGO — There is always a bit of hope at the beginning of the season for any team that takes the floor in the NBA.

But it’s safe to say that Bulls’ fans here in Chicago have their hopes a bit tempered – and it’s easy to understand why.

While other teams in the Eastern Conference made some big splashes in the offseason, executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas chose continuity with his “Big 3” and made only minor acquisitions to fill needs on the roster.

This comes as Lonzo Ball, a big part of the team’s building of their current core in the summer of 2021, will miss his second full season with more knee trouble.

More than likely, a significant improvement on a 40-42 season that ended in the play-in tournament will have to come from within. That will include stronger play from Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic, along with increased production from young players like Coby White & Patrick Williams.

With that in mind, what are realistic expectations for the Bulls as they start the 2023-2024 season against the Thunder on Wednesday at the United Center?

Elias Schuster of Bleacher Nation Bulls discussed that on “9 Good Minutes” on Wednesday as he talked about a number of things he’s eager to see over the course of the 82-game regular season.

You can watch his full conversation on WGN News Now with Larry Hawley in the video above.